Arhaus (ARHS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS):

10/15/2024 – Arhaus was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

10/11/2024 – Arhaus is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Arhaus was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2024 – Arhaus had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.74. 777,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,217. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Arhaus’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after buying an additional 5,233,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 120.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arhaus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

