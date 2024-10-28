Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 154,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.50. 66,977 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

