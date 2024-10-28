Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 224,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.78. 153,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,718. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.14 and a twelve month high of $137.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.