Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,518,000 after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IWM stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,466,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,176,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.94 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.