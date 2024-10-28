Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.72. 353,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $49.41.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
