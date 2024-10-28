Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

