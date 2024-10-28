Ankr Market Cap Hits $246.93 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $246.93 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,501.04 or 0.99795614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006823 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006199 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00056891 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02438049 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $6,823,500.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.