Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $223.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $220.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.76.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.63. 9,651,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,843,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.54. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 66,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 338,752 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

