Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,592. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.19. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

About Alvopetro Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

