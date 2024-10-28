Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.24 and last traded at $50.14. Approximately 1,161,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,805,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Get Altria Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.