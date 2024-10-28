AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.87. 9,914,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 13,263,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $17,463,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 522.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,714 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 945.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,489,000 after purchasing an additional 969,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 16.2% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 957,139 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

