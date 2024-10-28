8,317 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.2% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after buying an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after buying an additional 586,652 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,658. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $51.92.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

