Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day moving average is $172.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

