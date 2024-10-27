Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the September 30th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. 48,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.93.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

