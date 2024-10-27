Terra (LUNA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.99 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $241.39 million and $23.99 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

