TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 68,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 169,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,586,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $452,526,000 after purchasing an additional 347,061 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 183,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 42,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.74 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

