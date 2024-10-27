Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in October

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SZKMY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.09. 56,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,588. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

