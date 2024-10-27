Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Decreases By 40.2%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 366,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 548.0 days.
Transat A.T. Stock Performance
Shares of TRZBF remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
Transat A.T. Company Profile
