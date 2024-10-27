Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Decreases By 40.2%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 366,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 548.0 days.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TRZBF remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

