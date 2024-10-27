Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Expands By 51.7%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 3.3 %
TORXF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 14,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,063. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.
About Torex Gold Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.