Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Expands By 51.7%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,600 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

TORXF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 14,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,063. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

