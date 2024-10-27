Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Expands By 466.7%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tecogen Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:TGEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.04. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 20.78%.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

