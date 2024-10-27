Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Increases By 115.0%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,088,300 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the September 30th total of 1,901,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,220.8 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SWDBF stock remained flat at $20.04 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
