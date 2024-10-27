Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Increases By 115.0%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,088,300 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the September 30th total of 1,901,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,220.8 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SWDBF stock remained flat at $20.04 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

About Swedbank AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.