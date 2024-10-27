Short Interest in Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Expands By 59.1%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,762,100 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 1,735,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS SRUUF traded down 0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 438,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,709. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 18.86 and its 200 day moving average is 19.60. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a twelve month low of 16.30 and a twelve month high of 25.10.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile
