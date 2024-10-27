Short Interest in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Decreases By 24.2%

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND remained flat at $16.41 on Friday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 20.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 137.44% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

About Rand Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

