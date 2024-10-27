Short Interest in Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Drops By 20.4%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,639,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 9,603,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,046.6 days.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of NPIFF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

