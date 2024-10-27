Short Interest in Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Expands By 54.1%

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 727,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kaixin Stock Performance

Kaixin stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 1,155,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,712. Kaixin has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $213.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Kaixin Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

