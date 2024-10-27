Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Grows By 40.0%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. 16,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,938. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
