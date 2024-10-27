Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Grows By 40.0%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. 16,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,938. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $249,000.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

