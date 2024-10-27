Short Interest in Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH) Expands By 179.4%

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 179.4% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Highest Performances Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 133,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Highest Performances has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

