Short Interest in Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH) Expands By 179.4%

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 179.4% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Highest Performances Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HPH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 133,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Highest Performances has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $10.06.
About Highest Performances
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Highest Performances
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.