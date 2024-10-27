Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Rises By 200.0%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

Shares of DDHRF remained flat at $3.25 during midday trading on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

