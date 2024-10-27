Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Increases By 605.7%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,300 shares, a growth of 605.7% from the September 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Digital Brands Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DBGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 3,115,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $462,518.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 327.13% and a negative net margin of 102.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.47% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

