Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Increases By 39.9%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPHRF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 5,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

