Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Increases By 39.9%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CPHRF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 5,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $14.60.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
