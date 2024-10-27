Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Drops By 54.7%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,201.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

CHOLF stock remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Get China Oilfield Services alerts:

China Oilfield Services (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated oilfield services in China, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Rest of Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Geophysical exploration and engineering survey Services, Drilling Services, Oilfield technical services, and Ship services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.