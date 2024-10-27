Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Expands By 60.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the September 30th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RILYG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 22,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,505. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

