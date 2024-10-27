Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Declines By 51.0%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,200 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Applied DNA Sciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Friday. 2,131,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,863. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $304,759.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.42% and a negative return on equity of 138.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.80) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

