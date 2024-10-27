SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Update

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 737,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

SMHI stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,292. SEACOR Marine has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $240.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.29). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that SEACOR Marine will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

