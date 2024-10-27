Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the September 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Riverside Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. 177,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,698. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Riverside Resources has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
