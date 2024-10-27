Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the September 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Riverside Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. 177,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,698. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Riverside Resources has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

