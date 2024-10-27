ReddCoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.38 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $0.38 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00103554 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000125 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

