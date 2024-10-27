PFG Investments LLC Purchases 1,473 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 88,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 171,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 502,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,484,000 after buying an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 140,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $137.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

