PAID Network (PAID) Trading Down 12.7% This Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $18.58 million and $61,204.93 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04575226 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $15,236.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

