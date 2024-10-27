PAAL AI (PAAL) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $153.47 million and $1.19 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.18206374 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,290,996.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

