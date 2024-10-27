OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $33.86 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $33.86 million and $3.77 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00038080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

