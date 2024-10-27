New World Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New World Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $98.59. 9,028,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,971,382. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.41.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

