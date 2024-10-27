Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Short Interest Update

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the September 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Murano Global Investments Price Performance

Shares of MRNOW remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Murano Global Investments has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Get Murano Global Investments alerts:

About Murano Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Murano Global Investments Plc, a real estate company, owns, develops, and invests in hotel, resort, and commercial properties in Mexico. Its portfolio includes the Hotel Andaz (operated by Hyatt) and Hotel Mondrian (operated by Accor) in Mexico City, as well as luxury projects in Cancun, which includes the Grand Island I hotel project under the Hyatt’s Vivid and Dreams brands, and a project in Baja.

Receive News & Ratings for Murano Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murano Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.