Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Short Interest Update

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the September 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Murano Global Investments Price Performance
Shares of MRNOW remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Murano Global Investments has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About Murano Global Investments
