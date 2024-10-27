Motiv8 Investments LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $6,611,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 101.7% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $562.29. 1,077,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $580.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

