Mattern Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 415.8% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 50,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 362.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.