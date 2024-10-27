LooksRare (LOOKS) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $39.17 million and $1.67 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

