Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Up 358.5% in October

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, an increase of 358.5% from the September 30th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,682.0 days.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KPDCF remained flat at $1.75 on Friday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.
About Keppel DC REIT
