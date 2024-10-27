Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Up 358.5% in October

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, an increase of 358.5% from the September 30th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,682.0 days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPDCF remained flat at $1.75 on Friday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

About Keppel DC REIT

Featured Articles

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT’s investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

