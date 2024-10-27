J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,401 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMT traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $562.29. 1,077,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,995. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $580.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

