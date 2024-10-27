J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Short Interest Down 32.8% in October

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the September 30th total of 327,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J-Long Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in J-Long Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of J-Long Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get J-Long Group alerts:

J-Long Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.42. 313,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,711. J-Long Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

J-Long Group Company Profile

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J-Long Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J-Long Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.