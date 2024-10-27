iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

ISHG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. 3,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

