Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 464.2% in October

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a growth of 464.2% from the September 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 57,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.5093 per share. This is a positive change from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s payout ratio is 25.54%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.